Clouds and lingering light showers this Tuesday

Tuesday Morning: Cloudy. Stray light shower. Mid 50s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Cloudy. Stray light shower. Lower 60s.
Tuesday Evening: Cloudy. Mid 50s.
Wednesday: Gradually decreasing clouds. Lower 60s.
Hope everyone had a safe and fun Halloween! This morning, we are still dealing with an area of weak low pressure causing clouds and a few weak stray showers through a few parts of CNY. A light shower is possible for the rest of the morning and early afternoon before we begin to dry out later on this evening. Highs in the low 60s. Clouds will continue to cling on for the most part tonight and tomorrow morning, then we will see clouds gradually decrease by tomorrow evening.
The big story this week is unusually high temperatures for the first week of November. As a ridge of high pressure pushes its way into the northeast, our area will be greeted with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures nearing the low 70s by Friday! This dry weather persists into the start of the weekend, however another rainmaker will begin to influence CNY as early as Sunday.