Clouds and showers continue Tuesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Low 54.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with a few showers. Upper 50s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 63.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. Cloudy and cool on Tuesday, with scattered showers in the morning. Breezy, with a few breaks of sunshine possible later in the day. Highs in the low 60s. The weather clears out as high pressure arrives starting Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with highs in the upper 60s. Cold enough for patchy frost in the outlying areas on Wednesday night, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
Sunshine is expected on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 70s. The first day of fall is officially on Saturday. A mix of sunshine and clouds, with highs in the low 70s. The chance of a shower is possible on Sunday, with highs near 70. Clouds and showers on Monday, with highs near 70.