Clouds make way to sunshine today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 78.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. High 80. Low 52.
We will see a decrease in clouds today, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Less humid, with highs in the upper 70s. A passing shower is possible tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
The weekend is looking very nice and comfortable, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Dew point values will be in the 40s, making it feel nice and cool, especially at night! We start to warm up again for the beginning of the week on Sunday.