Clouds slowly diminishing this Saturday

Saturday Morning: Patchy fog. Lower 60s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low 80s.
Some patchy fog and low level clouds this morning. Clouds will gradually diminish throughout the morning and early afternoon, before skies are likely to become totally clear by the evening. Highs for the day reach comfortably in the mid 70s, and humidity will remain relatively low at least for today, however it will be on the rise tomorrow and for the start of the workweek.
Clear skies tonight, cooling down into the low 50s with patchy fog developing again. Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days, however still expect plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Unsettled weather begins to arrive Sunday night and into Monday and Tuesday, as a strong cold front begins moving toward the area. Updates will follow later this weekend on the severe weather outlook for Monday and Tuesday.