Clouds with lingering flurries this Saturday

Saturday Morning: AM Flurries. Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. Mid 30s.
Aside from some minor lake-effect flurries this morning, weather remains quiet for today with mostly cloudy skies. All eyes are on tomorrow though, as we are expecting a winter storm to bring some snow to the area. Yet again though, we haven't been able to shake these above freezing temperatures! That means this snow will be more wet and dense, and even some areas in the Mohawk Valley could have the snow initially start as rain.
As of now, no changes to our snowfall map. The bulk of the heavy snow is expected to stay south and east of Central New York, but most areas from Utica north and west are expected to see 1-3" of accumulation. Areas south and east of Utica are expected to see 3-5" of snowfall. As this is an elevation-based event, totals above 5" are possible on the hilltops in Otsego County.
Lingering light lake-effect snow for the remainder of Monday before our attention turns to another coastal storm arriving late Wednesday. This is still trending warmer, which means less snow and more rain/mixing. Still too early to lock in, but just plan for possible tricky travel overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.