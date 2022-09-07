Cloudy and cool weather continues

Morning: Few light showers. Cloudy. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 70.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Clouds decrease to sunshine in the afternoon. High 79. Low 57.
Low pressure will linger in the Northeast, keeping our local weather cloudy and somewhat unsettled for today. This low is expected to lift east later in the week, allowing for the weather to clear out with a return to sunshine and warmer temperatures by the weekend.
The weather remains mostly cloudy today, with an occasional shower, especially in the morning. Highs climb into the low 70s. The weather looks to dry out and clear out tomorrow, with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Beautiful on Friday, with sunny skies and highs near 80. The weather over the weekend looks generally pleasant, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s. A little cooler on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather turns unsettled again early next week, with rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.