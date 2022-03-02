Cloudy and dry today

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 36.
Tonight: Snow showers. Low 19.
Tomorrow: AM snow showers turning mostly cloudy. High 23. Low 3.
Seasonably cool weather today, followed by colder than average weather later this week. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s, and a cold front moving into the area tonight could bring snowfall across most areas into tomorrow morning. Colder and windy tomorrow with highs in the low 20s in the morning, as colder temperatures move in later in the day. Partly cloudy and dry on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s.
A chance for mixed precipitation moves in Saturday as highs reach the upper 30s. Very mild and mostly cloudy on Sunday, with rain showers and highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with rain showers on Monday. Highs in the upper 40s. Colder on Tuesday and partly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s.