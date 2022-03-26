Cloudy and rainy Saturday

Morning: Rain starts. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Rain. Low 40s.
Evening: Rain stops. Low 40s.
Tomorrow: Snow. Windy. High of 32.
Rainfall continues this morning, lasting throughout the day as temperatures climb into the lower 40s by midday. Rainfall begins to end this evening, with a break of dry weather for a few hours into tonight. Low 31. Widespread snowfall begins early Sunday morning as an arctic front moves into the area. Following the front, lake-effect snow continues especially east of Lake Ontario at Tug Hill and higher elevations in the north country. Winds will be strong on Sunday blowing southeast down the Mohawk Valley. High of 32. Frigid temperatures Sunday night in the lower teens, however wind chill will make lows feel near 0 in most areas.
Similar windy case for Monday, with snow ending and highs for the day possibly being cold enough to set a record in Utica. Lowest high temperature ever recorded for the 28th of March was 24 degrees, and our forecasted high barely reaches 21 degrees. Sunshine returns Tuesday, with dry weather ahead until Thursday as another rainy day is forecast with temperatures warming into the 50s later in the week.