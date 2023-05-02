Cloudy, cool, and wet weather continues

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 39.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 50.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 40s.
Continued unsettled weather through the end of the week, with improving weather over the weekend.
For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy, cool, and unsettled tomorrow, with scattered showers. Cool, with highs only near 50. Rain showers continue tomorrow night, with overnight lows near 40.
The weather slowly improves by Thursday, with a few scattered showers, and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s. A passing shower is possible on Friday, but most of the day looks dry and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Pleasant over the weekend, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s on Saturday. Warm and sunny on Sunday, with highs near 70! Warm weather looks to continue into Monday, with sunny skies and highs near 70. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s.