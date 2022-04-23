Cloudy day, rain later this evening

Morning: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. Few sprinkles. Mid 50s.
Evening: Rain starts. Upper 50s.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
This morning, a beautiful clear sunrise. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the morning as temperatures climb from the 30s to 50s. In the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few light sprinkles. If you are spending the day outside today, you should be in the clear for rain until between 4:00 and 7:00 this evening. Rainfall moves into the area from a warm front, and will continue into the night tonight. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise significantly in certain areas, especially in the Southern Valleys where temperatures will reach the mid 70s. The Mohawk Valley will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s unless the warm front pushes slightly further north. The North Country is expected to remain in the 50s.
Monday will be the warmest day this week. Temperatures across the area reach the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy skies. A band of thunderstorms will be heading in our direction, however a high pressure system is looking to stall the storms out of our area long enough for the temperatures to drop overnight and reduce our chances. We will continue to keep you updated with the chance of thunderstorms Monday evening.