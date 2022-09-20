Cloudy with a few showers across the region

Morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 67.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 53.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms at night. High 75. Low 55.
A series of cold fronts rolls through the region this week, setting the stage for the coolest weather so far this season by the end of the week.
Mainly cloudy today, with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. The weather looks to clear out tonight, with overnight lows near 50. Warmer tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.
A strong cold front arrives tomorrow night and brings clouds, showers and storms, and breezy weather. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers. Highs only near 60. Chilly on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs only in the mid 50s. Some frost is possible in the outlying areas both Thursday and Friday nights. The weather slowly warms up as we head into the weekend, with highs back in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.