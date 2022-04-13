Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. The chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Warm and breezy. High 72.
Tonight: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Warm. Low 55.
Tomorrow: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. High 73. Low 41.
The weather turns much warmer as we head into the middle of the week. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and evening as a warm front arrives. Temperatures climb into the low 70s late in the day.
A cold front arrives tomorrow morning, bringing scattered showers to the area. Highs near 70. Breezy and cooler on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Rain arrives on Saturday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 50s. Breezy and chilly on Easter Sunday, with a passing shower possible, especially north. Highs in the mid 40s. The weather turns a little warmer on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Cloudy on Tuesday with a cold rain. Highs in the mid 40s.