Cold and breezy weather to finish the work week

Tonight: Freezing rain changing snow. Low 18.
Friday morning: Cloudy with snow showers. Cold. Upper teens.
Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and windy. Mid teens.
Friday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low teens.
Cloudy with freezing rain moving in this evening. Watch out for icy untreated surfaces. Freezing rain changes to snow showers tonight, with little accumulation. Overnight lows in the upper teens.
A cold and windy Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and lake effect snow showers. Highs only in the low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits. Winds become blustry from the northwest with gusts between 30-40 mph. Cold on Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows near zero.
Cloudy on Saturday with light snow showers. Cold but less windy, with highs in the low 20s. A few flurries late Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Monday, with snow developing Monday evening. Highs in the mid 30s. Widespread heavy snow is possible Monday night into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy and dry on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers possible on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s.