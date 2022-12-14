 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Cold and sunny weather continues

Sunny and cold today

Morning: Sunny. Teens.

Afternoon: Sunny. High 30.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low 15.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow starting late afternoon/early evening. High 34. Low 32.
alert day

A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Thursday night and Friday due to the potential of widespread accumulating snow, a tricky Friday morning commute, and scattered power outages due to heavy, wet accumulation. A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Central New York.

Another morning, with clear skies and temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Sunshine is expected to continue today, with highs near 30. Increasing clouds for tomorrow, with widespread snow breaking out tomorrow evening. Snow becomes heavy tomorrow night, with 3-6" of accumulation. Additional snow is expected to accumulate on Friday as low pressure travels across the region.

Scattered lake effect snow showers are possible on Saturday, with generally light accumulation. Highs in low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with more lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s. Lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs in the low 30s.

