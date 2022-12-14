Cold and sunny weather continues

Morning: Sunny. Teens.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 30.
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low 15.
A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Thursday night and Friday due to the potential of widespread accumulating snow, a tricky Friday morning commute, and scattered power outages due to heavy, wet accumulation. A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Central New York.
Another morning, with clear skies and temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Sunshine is expected to continue today, with highs near 30. Increasing clouds for tomorrow, with widespread snow breaking out tomorrow evening. Snow becomes heavy tomorrow night, with 3-6" of accumulation. Additional snow is expected to accumulate on Friday as low pressure travels across the region.
Scattered lake effect snow showers are possible on Saturday, with generally light accumulation. Highs in low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with more lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s. Lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs in the low 30s.