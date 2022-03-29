Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid teens.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 28.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 9.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow showers. High 42. Low 31.
Waking up to a few icy spots on the sidewalks and roadways as temperatures fell into the teens last night and this morning. Looking to remain cold and windy today, but with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values are going to remain in the single digits this morning and the teens this afternoon.
Mixed precipitation arrives tomorrow afternoon as a strong system moves north of our area. Warming up to highs in the low 40s. A warm and rainy Thursday with a high in the 60s and rain showers. Scattered showers remain for April Fool's Day with highs in the low 40s. The weather turns quiet and more seasonable heading into the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the 40s.