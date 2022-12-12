Cold but clear weather ahead

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 9.
Tuesday morning: Sunny. Teens.
Tuesday afternoon: Sunny. High 30.
Tuesday evening: Clear and cold. Low 20s.
A sunny and colder than average stretch of weather is expected this week. For tonight, expect clear skiesw and rapidly falling temperatures. Overnight lows fall into the low teens and single digits. Sunny and beautiful tomorrow. Colder than average, with highs near 30. Cold again tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the teens. Sunshine again on Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s.
Increasing clouds expected on Thursday, with highs in the low 30s. Widespread snow is possible Thursday night. A mix of snow and rain is expected on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s. Lake effect snow showers are expected this weekend, with accumulations possible, too. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. The weather looks to remain active into next week, with more lake effect snow showers on Monday. Highs in the low 30s.