Cold but dry early this week

Morning: Partly cloudy. Temperatures in the single digits.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 16.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 0.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 25. Low 9
***A wind chill advisory is in effect for Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer, and Lewis counties until 10 AM***
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Valentine's Day, with highs only in the mid teens. The weather remains cold tonight, with overnight lows near zero.
A sharp rise in temperature is expected this week. Still cold on Tuesday, though less cold, with sunshine and highs in the mid 20s. Much warmer and breezy on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Windy and warm on Thursday, with highs in the low 50s. Significant snow melt is expected Thursday. Widespread rain arrives Thursday afternoon and evening, followed by much colder weather. A sharp drop in the temperature is expected Thursday night. Rain and snow showers early Friday, with temperatures in the upper 20s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a few snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. Partly sunny and seasonable on Sunday, with highs in the upper 20s.