Cold but dry start to the weekend

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High 16. Low -4.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 25. Low 14.
The weather this weekend looks perfect for winter sports! Bundle up if you are heading out today. Partly sunny and cold, with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills will be near zero throughout the day. Mostly clear and cold tonight, with overnight lows between 0 to -10. Mostly sunny on Sunday and not as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
The weather looks quiet on Monday. Partly sunny, with highs in the low 30s. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s. Mild on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s. The next chance of snow is looking to be on Friday, with highs near 30.