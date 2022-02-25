Cold but pleasant start to the weekend

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 2.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Low teens.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Possible scattered flurries. High 25.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 20s.
Most of the heavy snowfall has moved beyond the area as skies clear up. Winds were strongest mid afternoon, however gusts are weakening throughout the evening. Temperatures tonight fall into the single digits, and below zero in some areas. Tomorrow morning is another cold start with temperatures in the high teens. Partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening with a high of 25. Snowfall will be starting again Sunday, with a posibility of a snow squall across most areas of central New York. High winds will be mainly in the Mohawk Valley and higher elevations south. Highs in the low 30s.
A cold and dry day Monday with temperatures reaching the mid teens. Snow showers returning Tuesday with warmer temperatures creating a possible wintry mix. High 34. Cold stretch continues for the remainder of the week as temperatures remain below freezing with partly cloudy skies.