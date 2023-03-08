Cold, cloudy and windy conditions continue

Morning: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. Breezy. High 30.
Tonight: Cloudy. Breezy. Low 25.
Cold weather looks to linger in Central New York for the remainder of the week, with temperatures running a few degrees below average. No big snowfall is expected this week, but we are keeping an eye out for some snow chances by the weekend and early next week.
Cloudy skies continue today, with a few flurries in the morning. Breezy, with highs near 30. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and continued breezy, with highs in the low 30s. Some sunshine is possible early Friday before clouds return. Highs in the mid 30s.
We're keeping an eye on a storm system approaching from the west Friday night into Saturday. The largest impacts look to be south of Central New York, but we will continue to keep an eye on it. For now, it would mean some light snow Friday night into Saturday. We will keep you posted. Mostly cloudy and dry on Sunday, with snow chances again on Monday and Tuesday.
Don't forget, the clocks change this weekend as we spring forward one hour early Sunday morning.