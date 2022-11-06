Cold front moves through CNY this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower. Mid 60s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Stray drizzle. Lower 70s.
Sunday Evening: Scattered showers near or after sunset. Mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Hope everyone enjoyed the extra hour of sleep last night, as clocks were set back an hour. Winds continued through the area last night and we will still see breezy conditions for today, as well as a shower or two due to a cold front moving over our area. Its arrival is trending closer to sunset, so don't expect to see rain the entire day. A couple pre-frontal showers could push through before sunset, however these will be brief.
**Extra info**
*This front lacks sufficient fuel for organized thunderstorms, however there is a lot of rotation, with storm relative helicity values in the 200s and 400s. The thought is a shower or two could produce some strong but non-severe wind gusts as they move east, however shear will gradually diminish throughout the day, continuing to weaken the front as it heads east.*
After Sunday, we dry out again but cool down for the most part. Temperatures for next week will gradually cool down, only reaching the lower 50s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, however plenty of sunshine is in the forecast. Clouds and rain chances increase to finish up the workweek next week, with even a chance for lake-effect flurries next weekend! We will keep you updated throughout this week on the next possibility of snow.