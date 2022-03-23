Cold weather ahead

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low 33.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 47.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 40s.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect for Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer, and Hamilton Counties tonight for the possibility of freezing rain*
The weather looks unsettled and cooler than average over the next seven days. For tonight, expect widespread rain. Pockets of freezing rain are expected in the Adirondacks. Watch out for a few slippery spots in these areas. Overnight lows in the low 30s. Rain showers continue on Thursday. Breezy and cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s. Hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley are expected to climb into the 50s.
More unsettled weather arrives on Friday as a storm system moves off the Atlantic Coast. Cloudy, with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Cooler and unsettled again on Saturday. A mix of rain and snow showers are possible, with highs in the low 40s.
Cloudy and cold weather settles in early next week. Scattered snow showers are expected on Sunday. Highs only in the mid 30s. Cold on Monday, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 20s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with temperatures back in the 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 40.