Colder weather arrives

Tonight: Cloudy and colder. Low 9.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Low teens.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 21.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries. Low teens.
Temperatures will continue to drop this evening into the teens and 20s. Watch out for icy spots developing on untreated surfaces. Cold tonight, with cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the single digits.
Cold and generally dry tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 20, with wind chills in the single digits. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night, with overnight lows near or below zero. Partly sunny on Valentine's Day, with highs in the mid teens. Overnight lows fall to near zero, again.
After additional cold and dry conditions Tuesday, the mild temperatures return. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Mild and damp conditions return for Thursday with afternoon showers and highs in the low 50s. Rain changes over to snow overnight into Friday morning before clearing out. Highs in the upper 30s. Seasonably cold on Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s.