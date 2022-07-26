Comfortable humidity this evening

Tonight: Chilly and clear. Mid 50s.
Wednesday Morning: Mostly clear. Lower 60s.
Wednesday Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Lower 80s.
Wednesday Evening: Partly sunny. Lower 80s.
Dew points in the 50s this afternoon are bringing refreshing humidity to Central New York, a bit of a relief from last week's heat and humidity. A lighter breeze compared to yesterday, however winds will diminish into tonight making way for calm winds tomorrow with a high pressure system dominating the area. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Humidity will slowly be on the rise Wednesday night, keeping temperatures from falling too far overnight for Thursday morning.
Our next chance of showers/storms looks to be later on Thursday, however currently the lack of deep moisture currently in the forecast will make the showers/storms spotty and brief at best. It is not looking like a widespread rainfall event at this time. Chances for showers are higher on Friday compared to Saturday but they are still not out of the picture.