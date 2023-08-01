Comfortable weather continues

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 49.
Wednesday morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny. Pleasant. High 75.
Wednesday evening: Mostly sunny. Upper 60s.
The weather remains very comfortable and pleasant through early Thursday.
A cool evening and night ahead, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and beautiful, with low humidity and a breeze. Highs in the mid 70s. The humidity does start to rise on Thursday, with a few late day showers and thunderstorms possible. Warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms linger into early Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.
Becoming less humid this weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms return on Monday, with highs near 80. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.