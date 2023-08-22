Comfortable week ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 52.
Wednesday morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 76.
Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
The weather remains pleasant through Wednesday before showers return Thursday.
For this evening, expect partly sunny skies. Cooling off quickly after sunshine, with lows in the low 50s. A cool start to Wedneseday, with sunshine expected throughout most of the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Increasing clouds tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Showers return on Thursday as a front stalls in Central New York. Expect clouds and showers throughout the day, with highs only in the upper 60s. Showers linger into Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.