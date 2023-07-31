Comfortable week of weather ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 49.
Tuesday morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 71.
Tuesday evening: Mostly sunny. Upper 60s.
The weather remains very comfortable and pleasant for most of this week.
A cool evening and night ahead, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday and beautiful, with low humidity and a breeze. Highs near 70. Sunny on Wednesday and pleasant, with highs in the mid 70s. The next chance of rain looks to be Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Pleasant on Friday and Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms return Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 70s.