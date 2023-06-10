Confidence growing for beneficial heavy rain event Monday evening

[The air quality remains OK this evening and tonight. Some light smoke looks to move in from the south Sunday, but the air quality index is not expected to be bad like it was last week.]
Dry weather persists this evening heading into tonight as skies gradually clear. Lows likely to fall into the upper 40s. Mostly dry for your Sunday, with some rain showers possible especially in western Oneida and Madison Counties closer to sunset. If you have any outdoor plans, you will be set for the late morning-early afternoon as highs look to reach the upper 70s to low 80s.
Scattered showers to start out Monday morning, but our attention is to a trailing cold front expected to arrive Monday evening. This front, along with higher moisture content in the atmosphere, could produce upwards of an inch to an inch and a half of much needed rain over a short period of time. As of now, instability which is a key part of severe weather looks to be limited, so heavy rain looks to be the main focus. Any updates to severe weather possibilities will occur during the afternoon as we get live data on instability across the state following the morning rain showers. Additional rain chances are expected throughout the workweek!