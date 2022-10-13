Continuing showers this evening

Tonight: Showers. Lower 40s.
Tomorrow Morning: Patchy fog in higher elevations. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 50s.
An update on the expired tornado warning in Northern Oneida County earlier today:
Radar indicated weak rotation as well as some debris, but as of now no confirmation of any damage.
We will continue to keep you posted throughout this evening on WKTV.
As for this evening, continue to expect scattered showers and wind gusts weakening. We cool down into the lower 40s tonight, and there is a chance for some patchy fog in higher elevations early tomorrow morning, or in areas that saw some significant rain today. Sunshine will move in by the afternoon tomorrow, with highs reaching the low 60s.
Mostly dry conditions for the weekend, however there is a small chance for some light showers later on Saturday and into early Sunday. Monday looks to be the day where we see more significant rainfall, and then hit-or-miss showers Tuesday and Wednesday from a system stalling north of us in Canada. The atmosphere is favorable for snowfall Wednesday in higher elevations, however accumulations look to be small.