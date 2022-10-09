Cool and breezy Sunday

Sunday Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Lower 50s.
Sunday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lower 50s.
Another breezy day for us this Sunday. A little bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Some dry weather and sunshine south of the North Country is expected in the morning, but as wind direction shifts, lake-effect clouds and possible lake-effect rain will move their way south throughout the early afternoon. Clouds will linger into tonight, with a higher chance of seeing clear skies south of the Mohawk Valley.
Mostly cloudy skies return on Columbus Day, with some scattered showers due to a stalled and weak cold front, however the clouds decrease and the temperature increases towards the middle of the workweek this week. Sunshine on Tuesday and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs reaching the mid 60s. Another cold front arrives Thursday bringing numerous showers as well as bringing some cooler weather.