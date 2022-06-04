Cool and clear tonight

Tonight: Cool, dry, and clear. Lower 40s.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
A beautiful clear and dry day today here in Central New York. The winds were also pretty strong today, but they look to weaken as we head into tonight. Cooler temperatures arrive with dry and clear conditions tonight. Lows in the lower 40s to upper 30s. Tomorrow morning warms up fairly quickly into the mid 50s with sunny skies. Increasing clouds throughout the day tomorrow, with a weaker breeze and highs in the mid 70s.
Monday will be warmer starting next week, with a warm front pushing north into our area throughout the day. Light sprinkles are possible, with higher chances west. If the low humidity holds, we will be looking ahead towards a dry Monday. A cold front arrives Tuesday from the same weather system. There is a chance for possible rumbles of thunder, however atmospheric instability still looks weak for any severe weather to develop.