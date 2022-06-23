Cool and cloudy for the rest of today

Morning: Cloudy with rain. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with rain ending. High 67.
Tonight: Cloudy. Mid 60s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 81. Low 57.
A stalled weather system will continue to bring unsettled weather to our area through today.
Cloudy with rain this morning, gradually coming to an end in the afternoon. Cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 60s.
The weather does improve for the weekend. Warmer and more humid on Friday, with highs in the low 80s. Feeling like the middle of summer this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but a cold front arriving on Sunday could spark a late day shower or thunderstorm. Cooler, wet weather to follow on Monday, with highs back in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.