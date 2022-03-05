Cool and cloudy today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. High 39.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 36.
Tomorrow: Warm, rainy, and windy. High 64.
Today is mostly dry with temperatures in the 20s in the morning. More clouds move in during the day with a high of 39, and some isolated snow showers are possible. Temperatures will continue to remain in the 30s into the night and warm up by early tomorrow morning. A warm taste of spring is arriving as rain showers move in tomorrow and temperatures could reach near record setting with a high in the mid 60s. After initial morning rain, skies could clear up enough to enjoy the warm weather before another rain band moves in later in the afternoon. Tomorrow will also be windy, expect wind gusts around 40 mph. Temperatures cool Monday to the low 40s with rain and possible mixed precipitation. Rain turns to snow overnight as a system west of the area moves north for Tuesday.
Looking at a small dry stretch after Tuesday afternoon with temperatures remaining mild and above freezing, lasting until Friday. Friday sees temperatures possibly reach the 50s directly ahead of another system moving into the area by Sunday.