Cool but beautiful weather this Easter Weekend!

Today begins a beautiful stretch of weather for CNY, however we don't really warm up until the workweek next week. Sunshine expected throughout the day today with high temps in the upper 40s to possibly the low 50s. A weak warm front is slowly sliding east into our area closer to sunset, however a strong dome of high pressure over the northeast will likely prevent any precip from reaching the ground. Some clouds are briefly expected from this but skies clear again overnight tonight with lows down into the 20s.
Easter Sunday is looking absolutely fantastic! Definitely light jacket weather with high temps in the 50s, however similar to today, nothing but sunshine is expected so a great day to spend time outside with the family for holiday activities. Spring break starts for some places this coming week and you couldn't ask for a better week off. Barely any activity weather-wise with sunshine and gradually warming temperatures reaching the 70s by the end of the week.