Cool, cloudy, and rainy final weekend of April

The final weekend of April is shaping up on the rainy side. Heavier rain showers have pushed through this morning, and for today we are going to see mostly cloudy to generally overcast skies and spotty light rain showers. Breezy and windy conditions throughout the day as well, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s. This weather holds overnight and into early Sunday morning, where heavier rain begins to develop further west. Widespread rain arrives late Sunday evening and will last overnight before we somewhat dry up by Monday morning.
Our near-term weather pattern continues to see spotty rain showers and generally unsettled weather for the majority of the week with high temperatures struggling to get above the 50s, so overall not great outdoor weather for the start of May. An area of high pressure arrives next weekend, possibly giving us an end to clouds and light rain with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the 60s.