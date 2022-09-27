Cool, cloudy, and rainy weather continues

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 62.
Tonight: Cloudy with widespread showers. Low 48.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 56. Low 45.
A slow moving area of low pressure will move in from the west and bring clouds, showers, and cooler than average weather to Central New York for the first half of the week. The weather looks to clear out later in the week as high pressure moves in. High pressure is expected to prevent any of the leftovers of Hurricane Ian from impacting our local weather.
Mostly cloudy and breezy today, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the early afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. The weather looks to remain unsettled through tomorrow, with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs only in the upper 50s.
The weather clears out on Thursday, with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 50s. Some patchy frost is possible Thursday night, with overnight lows in the 30s. The weather looks to warm up and remain dry heading into the weekend, with highs back in the 60s on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.