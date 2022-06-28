Cool night ahead

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 51.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 75.
Tomorrow evening: A passing shower possible.
Cool again tonight, with a slow warm up expected throughout the week.
A pleasant evening ahead, with sunshine and temperatures falling into the 60s after sunset. Cool overnight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine early Wednesday gives way to clouds and a few showers late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.
Gradually warming up for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s on Thursday and near 90 for Friday. Sunshine is expected for both days. A cold front is expected to move through Friday night into Saturday morning brining a round of showers and thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A little cooler on Saturday in comparison to Friday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny skies stick around for Sunday and 4th of July, with highs near 80.