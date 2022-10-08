Saturday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s.
A cool start to Columbus day weekend! Today will be a cool and breezy day, with highs only reaching the lower 50s. Some lake-effect clouds could bring some light rain today, however some sunshine will mix in as wind direction shifts later on this afternoon. Clouds gradually diminish tonight, bringing lows down into the 30s again, however we warm up slightly for Sunday. Lake-effect clouds are in the forecast again, except the clouds Sunday will be more directly east of the Great Lakes, rather than southeast. This means the Mohawk Valley should see more sun than clouds tomorrow.
A cold front from the north continues to slow down arriving in New York on Columbus Day, bringing a chance for some showers, however we dry out and gradually warm up throughout the week before another cold front arrives Thursday and into Friday.