Cool tonight, beautiful day Tuesday!

A couple spotty showers this afternoon as a moisture starved front moves through CNY. Behind it, clouds will slowly start to clear in what will be a pleasant and dry evening. With such low humidity moving in, overnight lows will be cool down into the upper 40s to low 50s across most of the area.
As a possibly record setting heat dome is taking form over the Central US, here in CNY we will not be experiencing any of the high heat as high pressure directs air from Southern Canada over our area. Because of that, we're looking at a beautiful early fall-like day tomorrow with sunshine and low humidity. Highs are expected to reach the mid 70s. Low humidity sticks around for Wednesday however more clouds are possible and a stray pop-up shower could arrive closer to the mid to late evening from a weak disturbance. Rainfall chances will slowly increase for Thursday and into Friday as several waves move over CNY.