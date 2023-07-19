Cool tonight with warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low 55.
Thursday morning: Sunshine. Mid 60s.
Thursday afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer. High 85.
Thursday evening: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.
Tonight looks to be the coolest night so far this month across Central New York, but the heat and humidity will quickly return.
Clear skies and comfortably cool tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A great night to leave the windows open with good air quality. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return tomorrow, with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity remains relatively low through Thursday evening, with increasing clouds Thursday night. The warm nights return starting Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms possible early Friday morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.
The weekend is looking pleasant. A brief shower is possible Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Beautiful on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Turning warmer next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with higher humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.