Cool weather continues

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32.
Wednesday morning: Mostly sunny. Low 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. High 47.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. Low 40s.
Slow moving low pressure approaches Central New York and brings clouds, a breeze, and a few showers tomorrow and Thursday. As the low lifts north later in the week, the weather is expected to significantly warm up.
Chilly tonight, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the low 30s. Mainly cloudy on Wednesday with lake effect rain showers. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s. A few snow showers are possible in the higher elevations with little to no accumulation expected. The weather remains mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s.
Warmer weather returns later in the week. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. Even warmer on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs near 70! Unseasonably warm weather continues early next week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.