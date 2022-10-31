Cool weather for trick-or-treating

Monday Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 40s.
Monday Afternoon: Partly sunny. Upper 50s.
Monday Evening: Stray light shower. Partly cloudy. Lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Light showers. Upper 50s.
Happy Halloween! This Monday will feel like a typical fall day for the most part. We start out dry this morning a little on the cool side, warming up into the upper 50s by the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Moisture begins to creep in from the southwest this evening, however plenty of dry air at the surface should delay any light rain until near or after sunset. Regardless, if you are trick-or-treating tonight expect mostly dry weather, and rainfall, if any, will be light.
Light showers here and there overnight tonight as a weak warm front moves northeast, this will cause some decent cloud cover for tomorrow with continued unsettled weather. Rainfall totals still appear to be low near a tenth of an inch for any place that sees rain. After Tuesday night, we return once again to a stretch of warm dry weather! Highs throughout the remainder of the workweek slowly increase reaching the upper 60s for the start of the weekend with lots of sunshine.