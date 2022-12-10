 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the
southern Tug Hill and western Catskills.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Highest snowfall
rates will be mid morning through early evening Sunday, before
diminishing Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be wet with some mixing in of
rain at lowest elevations. This will lead to lower snow
amounts of around 2 inches in some of the higher populated
areas of the western Mohawk valley, upper Susquehanna and
Delaware valleys. However, 3 to 6 inches will be common at
higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or on the web at 511ny.org, or
511pa.com.

Cool with sun today, snow arriving Sunday

Saturday Morning: Frost. Mid 20s.

Saturday Afternoon: Sunshine. Mid 30s.

Saturday Evening: Clear. Lower 30s.

Sunday: Snowy. Lower 30s.

Today planner

A chilly start to the day this Saturday morning. Temperatures started out in the teens and lower 20s, warming up into the mid 30s by this afternoon. Due to the chilly temperatures, frost has developed overnight so if you're heading out this morning, plan an extra minute or two to warm up the car or scrape off the frost. Clear skies with plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for today, however this will be short lived this weekend as snow arrives tomorrow.

Snowfall tomorrow isn't expected to be a huge travel hazard, but you could experience some slushy roadways by the mid-afternoon so plan travel accordingly. Accumulations are moderate with an average of 3-5 inches of snow across the area. Higher elevations could see slightly higher totals. Overall it is looking to be a nice early to mid-December snowfall!

