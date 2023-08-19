Cooler and breezy today with decreasing clouds

After some lingering rain this morning, things slowly start to dry up within the next few hours. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for most of the morning until skies begin to clear by the mid to late afternoon. Low humidity and slightly below average temperatures are expected with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. A decent breeze will make today feel even cooler so might be a long sleeve shirt type of day.
Clear skies tonight as temperatures fall into the low 50s. We do begin to warm up again tomorrow as highs approach the upper 70s to low 80s with more sunshine, slightly higher humidity and less breezy conditions. A front moves through overnight into early Monday morning but very little rain is expected due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere. Just a few spotty showers here and there but things should be mostly dry by the evening. The nice and sunny weather looks to continue too for most of this coming week!