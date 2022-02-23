Cooler and breezy today

Morning: Cloudy with rain showers. High 48
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy and colder. Temperatures falling into the 30s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 11.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 28. Low 20.
*A flood watch continues for Oneida, Herkimer, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties through Wednesday afternoon*
*A flood warning is in effect until this afternoon for the West Canada Creek at Kast Bridge in Herkimer county*
*A wind advisory is in effect for southern Herkimer county from 10 AM to 7 PM*
*A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Central New York from Thursday evening until Friday evening*
*Friday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread heavy snow*
The cold front moves through this morning, bringing windy conditions to Central New York and much colder temperatures. High temperatures happen in the morning, in the upper 40s, before colder weather arrives in the afternoon. Temperatures by the evening fall into the 20s. Winds are expected to gust between 20-35 mph from the northwest. A few scattered lake effect snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, with little accumulation.
Cold tonight, with overnight lows in the low teens. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s. Friday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to potential widespread heavy snowfall. Highs in the upper 20s. Cold and dry on Saturday, with highs in the mid 20s. Scattered snow showers on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Cold on Monday, with highs in the upper teens. Warmer on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s.