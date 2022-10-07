Cooler and breezy weather today

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: A round of early afternoon rain, followed by windy weather. High 59.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Morning patchy frost. Partly cloudy with the chance of a few brief lake effect showers. High 51. Low 37.
A strong cold front arrives this afternoon and puts an end to the mild weather. High pressure builds in for the weekend and brings sunshine and cooler temperatures to Central New York. A few chances for frost are in the forecast, too, especially Friday and Saturday nights.
A strong cold front arrives late this morning, bringing widespread clouds and a round of rain. Windy and much cooler in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s.
A chilly but pleasant fall weekend is expected. Partly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. The weather slowly warms up next week, with highs in the mid 50s on Monday, low 60s on Tuesday, and upper 60s by Wednesday. The next chance of widespread rain looks to be on Thursday.