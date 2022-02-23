 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice
jams may cause flooding.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rain has largely ended, rivers will continue to rise
this morning due to runoff from earlier rainfall, any
additional scattered showers, and snow melt. Any resulting
flood problems may linger through the day. Rises in rivers
and streams may lead to ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches
or more in 12 hours possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Cooler and breezy Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Cloudy with rain showers. High 48

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy and colder. Temperatures falling into the 30s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 11.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 28. Low 20.

*A flood watch continues for Oneida, Herkimer, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties through Wednesday afternoon*

*A flood warning is in effect until this afternoon for the West Canada Creek at Kast Bridge in Herkimer county*

*A wind advisory is in effect for southern Herkimer county from 10 AM to 7 PM*

*A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Central New York from Thursday evening until Friday evening*

*Friday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread heavy snow*

friday snow
flood warning
winter storm

The cold front moves through this morning, bringing windy conditions to Central New York and much colder temperatures. High temperatures happen in the morning, in the upper 40s, before colder weather arrives in the afternoon. Temperatures by the evening fall into the 20s. Winds are expected to gust between 20-35 mph from the northwest. A few scattered lake effect snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, with little accumulation.

Cold tonight, with overnight lows in the low teens. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s. Friday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to potential widespread heavy snowfall. Highs in the upper 20s. Cold and dry on Saturday, with highs in the mid 20s. Scattered snow showers on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Cold on Monday, with highs in the upper teens. Warmer on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s.

