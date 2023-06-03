Cooler and more dry this weekend

The first weekend of June is here, and after a very warm stretch of weather, temperatures are starting to trend back down to normal. For your Saturday, highs are expected to reach the low to mid 70s. After some areas (unfortunately not the whole area) got some much needed rain yesterday, we are also drying out briefly this weekend with pop-up showers and storms looking to develop south of CNY. Tonight will be cool to chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunshine and low to mid 70s expected Sunday before weather starts to turn active this coming week. On Monday, only partial coverage of rain/thunderstorms with a chance for us to end the day with barely any rain at all. A more considerable chance for scattered showers Tuesday, lower chance for isolated showers Wednesday, back to a higher chance for rain Thursday, and then lower for Friday so a bit of an on/off pattern for much needed rain during the workweek.