Cooler, but pleasant weather today

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 68.
Tonight: Clear. Low 47.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 58.
It will briefly feel like fall in Central New York as a brief shot of much cooler air arrives. A few lake effect rain showers are possible with the cooler air in place late tonight and early tomorrow, before high pressure returns and brings sunny, seasonably warm weather to start the holiday weekend.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 60s today. Chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. The weather looks pleasant tomorrow, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Saturday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. A few scattered showers are possible on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.