Cooler Friday across the area

Today: Decreasing clouds. Mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Mid 60s.
The second day of fall is here, and it definitely feels like fall outside, especially with temperatures in the early morning in the low 40s to upper 30s! We warm up today, but not by much. Highs for the day will only reach the mid 50s with breezy conditions. Decreasing clouds throughout the day make way for clearer skies tonight. This will pave the way for low temperatures tonight to reach the 30s, and frost advisories are in effect for higher elevations in our area tonight as well.
We warm up a little bit more Saturday with a little more sunshine and highs reaching the mid 60s. Mostly dry weather comes to an end Saturday as well, since starting Sunday, unsettled weather moves in with scattered showers. This weather pattern continues for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.